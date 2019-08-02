Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.33. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 87,470 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,785,715 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $25,000,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 2,406 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $510,336.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,124.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000.

About Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

