GoldMint (MNTP) Reaches Market Cap of $691,215.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003414 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, GoldMint has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $691,215.00 and $234.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GoldMint

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

