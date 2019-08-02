GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT Lowered to $5.50

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

GPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

GPRO traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $4.46. 9,534,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $727.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $3,738,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 8,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $53,870.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,935.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,830,020 shares of company stock worth $17,281,969. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 59.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

