Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given a $145.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,508. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $130.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.60 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,757 shares in the company, valued at $14,847,980.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,979.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,545,445. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

