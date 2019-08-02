Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.75.

LOPE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.03. 232,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $90.67 and a 1-year high of $130.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total transaction of $5,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,367,636.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,979.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,852,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 738,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 357,655 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 275,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 260,073 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 322,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

