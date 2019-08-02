GravityCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $155,334.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $155,334.00 and approximately $3,197.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00266385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.33 or 0.01409769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00110932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000530 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,331,943 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

