Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 1,241,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,354. The firm has a market cap of $331.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.5% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,217,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 519,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 125,872 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

