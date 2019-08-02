Gregory A. Lang Sells 57,976 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) insider Gregory A. Lang sold 57,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $366,988.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 262,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,542. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.60.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

