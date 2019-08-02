GVO Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 65,000 Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Sunrun comprises approximately 1.0% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GVO Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sunrun by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.63 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $164,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 103,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,486.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,712,396 shares of company stock worth $49,604,380 and sold 298,599 shares worth $5,868,100. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

