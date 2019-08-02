Hague and London Oil (LON:HNL) Trading Up ∞

Hague and London Oil PLC (LON:HNL)’s stock price was up ∞ during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.13 ($0.16), approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading.

About Hague and London Oil (LON:HNL)

Hague and London Oil PLC, formerly Wessex Exploration Plc, is a United Kingdom-based exploration and production company. The Company is principally engaged in the exploration for oil and gas. The Company’s segment is the exploration and future development of hydrocarbon projects, principally in the United Kingdom/Netherlands, French Guyana and the Philippines.

