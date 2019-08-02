Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of HNRG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 30,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,985. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of -0.16.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

