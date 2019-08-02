Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $43.13 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $43,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,800.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

