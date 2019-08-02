Hanesbrands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,948 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,196% compared to the typical daily volume of 459 call options.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,038.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,799 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,854 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10,585.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.