Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $131.85 and last traded at $130.89, with a volume of 610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.85.

The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.19%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $87,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,495.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $428,056.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,587,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.65.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

