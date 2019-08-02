Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reissued a sell rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of HOG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. 308,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,919. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $129,774.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,326.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $73,602.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $33.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,737 shares of company stock worth $1,699,899. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

