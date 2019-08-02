Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Harmonic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,081. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.09 million, a PE ratio of 242.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 352,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.8% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 396,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

