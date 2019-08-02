Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 24.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 216.1% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $211.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

