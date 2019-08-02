Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €52.00 ($60.47) target price from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.86 ($59.14).

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) on Friday, reaching €45.39 ($52.78). 1,174,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 1-year high of €48.93 ($56.90). The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €44.03.

Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

