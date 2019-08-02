Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.89.

NASDAQ:HA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. 868,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,185. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.79. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $712.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

