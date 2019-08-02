Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Macquarie currently has $29.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.

HA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.12. 3,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.79. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hawaiian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 4.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Hawaiian by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

