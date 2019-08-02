HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of KZR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 21.81 and a current ratio of 21.81.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 131,900.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.