HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,304 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 63.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.16. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.