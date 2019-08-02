Head to Head Analysis: Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) vs. PNC Financial Services Group (NASDAQ:PNC)

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) and PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers Capital Bank and PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PNC Financial Services Group $19.99 billion 3.12 $5.30 billion $10.71 12.91

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers Capital Bank.

Dividends

Farmers Capital Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Farmers Capital Bank and PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A PNC Financial Services Group 0 10 4 0 2.29

PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $142.99, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Given PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Farmers Capital Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers Capital Bank and PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A PNC Financial Services Group 25.46% 11.10% 1.37%

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats Farmers Capital Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers Capital Bank

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

