Head to Head Comparison: Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and Avrobio (OTCMKTS:AVRO)

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mymetics and Avrobio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mymetics $1.14 million 9.27 -$4.93 million N/A N/A Avrobio N/A N/A -$46.36 million ($3.62) -5.35

Mymetics has higher revenue and earnings than Avrobio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mymetics and Avrobio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Avrobio 0 1 6 0 2.86

Avrobio has a consensus price target of $30.28, suggesting a potential upside of 56.26%. Given Avrobio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avrobio is more favorable than Mymetics.

Profitability

This table compares Mymetics and Avrobio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mymetics -425.24% N/A -59.28% Avrobio N/A -42.94% -39.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Avrobio shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Mymetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Avrobio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avrobio beats Mymetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

