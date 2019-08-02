Head to Head Survey: Replimune Group (REPL) and Its Competitors

Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) is one of 125 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Replimune Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Replimune Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Replimune Group Competitors 968 3082 6551 303 2.57

Replimune Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 115.92%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -31.43% -23.74% Replimune Group Competitors -4,796.06% -77.54% -33.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A -$30.83 million -9.45 Replimune Group Competitors $811.27 million $168.09 million 6.38

Replimune Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Replimune Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

