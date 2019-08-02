HeartBout Hits Market Capitalization of $277,423.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $277,423.00 and approximately $3,472.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00267696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.01408430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00110966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000532 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.