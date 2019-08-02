Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Heartland Banccorp in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.34. Heartland Banccorp has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.32.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Banccorp will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

