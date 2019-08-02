Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.87

Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 1426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

A number of analysts have commented on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 119.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 69,063.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

