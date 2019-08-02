Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

HT stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 360,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $569.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 6,060 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $99,868.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,592.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

