Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 10.43%.

HESM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 357,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,402. The company has a market cap of $563.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 53,057.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

