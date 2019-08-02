Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 578,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,058. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

