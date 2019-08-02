Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HIK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,808.57 ($23.63).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,836 ($23.99) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,769.69. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

