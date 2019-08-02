Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.76

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.76 and last traded at $108.71, with a volume of 11667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.64.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.40. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hill-Rom by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hill-Rom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

