Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.03-5.05 EPS.

Shares of HRC opened at $107.96 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

