Hive Project 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,975.00 (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Hive Project has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Hive Project token can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Hive Project has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00266889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01441044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00112153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Hive Project Token Profile

Hive Project launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net.

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.