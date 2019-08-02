Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS HCHDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

