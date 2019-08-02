HOLD Price Tops $0.0007 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. HOLD has a market cap of $480,719.00 and approximately $4,897.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00273567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.01410719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00113197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000538 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

