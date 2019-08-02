Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,991. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.72. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.6725 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

