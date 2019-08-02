Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 14,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,544. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $354.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Home Bancorp news, insider John W. Bordelon sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $113,155.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Bordelon sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $49,639.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.