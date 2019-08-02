Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.40

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $78.90, with a volume of 73676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hoya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hoya Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hoya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

