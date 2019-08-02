HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Cap Tops $3.07 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $2,343.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Fatbtc, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.01019483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00265832 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005124 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003385 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, HitBTC, C-Patex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.