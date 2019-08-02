Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Given a $138.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) has been assigned a $138.00 price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HUBB. JMP Securities set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

NYSE HUBB traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.92. The company had a trading volume of 336,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hubbell has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darrin S. Wegman sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $498,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,071.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $30,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,205,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

