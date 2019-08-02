Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.03. Hubbell also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.85-8.15 EPS.

HUBB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,640. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other news, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $30,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrin S. Wegman sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $498,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,071.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.