Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.14.

HBM stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.86. 1,316,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$388.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,284,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,324,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,801,979.98.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

