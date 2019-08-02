Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Issues Earnings Results

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Hudson had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HUD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 2,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Hudson has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Hudson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

