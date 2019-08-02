Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $317.00 at UBS Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $266.00 to $317.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $331.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $351.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.21.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $4.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Humana has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $355.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $27,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 130.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 287.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

