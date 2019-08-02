Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Humanscape has a market cap of $12.73 million and $44,348.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00262785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.01428973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00022971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00111355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 108,473,427,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,900,481,004 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

