Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 54.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $3,706,028. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.84. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

