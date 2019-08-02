Huntington National Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Timkensteel by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Timkensteel in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Timkensteel by 1,012.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Timkensteel in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Timkensteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMST opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. Timkensteel Corp has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $307.99 million, a P/E ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,776.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

