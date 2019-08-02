Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.39-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. 3,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,943. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.71.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,389.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $865,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,352,749.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

